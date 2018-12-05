Breaking News
Ailing journalist detained 30 days  in hospital over unpaid bills

On 9:03 amIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Evelyn Usman

Mr. Chibuike Osuji, a  journalist with The Source Magazine,  is being detained at a private hospital on Ijesha road, Lagos, over his inability to pay  the hospital bills.

As at yesterday, Osuji, had spent  one month at Funto hospital.

His ailment which started as ulcer, during which it was discovered he was bleeding internally,   has defiled all medical treatment at Funto hospital, where he was rushed to on three occasions.

He has therefore,  appealed to Nigerians to assist him financially in order to get adequate treatment either in the country or outside.

He lamented that he had spent close to one Million naira, through borrowing and support from crime reporters and friends, without getting well.

Osuji who looked a shadow of his old self is unable to walk without the aid of crutches.

Speaking with some Crime Reporters during a visit at the hospital, a pale looking Osuji  explained  that ”  it started as a mere malaria and typhoid fever and I was treated. Later, I was diagnosed  of chronic  Ulcer. I became weak and my stool was dark.  Doctors discovered  blood dripping  inside my system. By the time they checked my blood level, it had dropped to 12%. The more they transfused blood in me, the more it kept dripping out.

They managed to stop the flow and I was discharged in August.

But three weeks after I was discharged, I was brought back  unconscious because I fell down when going to check on my power generating set. In the process, I had a deep cut on the head which led to another drop in my blood count.

” This time around, the hospital conducted another  test on me and  gave me  a referral letter to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), for a PSA scan and other  tests to ascertain the real cause of the problem.

“But I can not go because  I have exhausted my money  and all avenue to raise funds is  impossible   because I have been confined here due to my inability to pay for the accumulated bills. Though I am still undergoing treatment here but the pace has dropped because the more they treatment, the more the bill accumulates”.

The ailing  prolific writer therefore urged Nigerians to come to his rescue through donations that would enable him clear  the outstanding medical bills at Funto hospital,   conduct the required comprehensive test at  LUTH and treat himself.

Osuji can be reached on 08035569661, while donations can be made into his account:  6237381300 , Fidelity Bank.


