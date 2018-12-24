A’Ibom ruler laments ramshackle access road to community

By Chioma Onuegbu

IDUA ESIT EKEK- CLAN Head of Idua Esit Edek, Oron Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, Chief Offong Edet Ekeng, has complained about lack of access road to the community, appealing to Universal Energy Resources Limited, an oil firm operating in the area, to come to their aid.

The royal father made appeal at the inauguration of a six- classroom block for Idua Esit Edek Community Primary School built by the oil firm.

He said, “You can see that the only access road into this community is in a very deplorable state, so I use this opportunity to appeal to Universal Energy Company to help us in the construction of this road.”

The clan head added, “And we appreciate the effort of the company because of the quality of projects that you have provided for our communities. This project is the first of its kind seen in this part of the country”

Similarly at Community Secondary School, Eyo Abasi, the principal, Mr Oduoyi Esin, thanked the oil firm for the borehole project, but stressed the need for a laboratory

Protect projects from vandals– Okoko

Handing over the projects to the two communities, Project Manager, Universal Energy Resources Ltd, Mr Steve Okoko, represented by the deputy project manager, Mr Imo Udo, charged them to see the projects as their own and protect them from being vandalized.

“Today we officially hand them over to the communities to put them to proper use, to own and protect them. We are not going to discuss the cost of the projects here, but the motivation is part of our giving back to the society through our Corporate Social Responsibility”

I feel excited, says Oron LG boss

Speaking at the handover of the projects, Chairman of Oron local government council, Mr Anthony Etim assured that they council would ensure the projects were utilized properly by the beneficiaries, adding “I feel excited because this is the very first time we are having such quality project in this part of Oron.”

“I am going to do my best to handover this school to government for proper management. The state government must try as much as possible to assist this school to grow. Oron local government on our part will complement this effort by providing desks and tables for the pupils”