Ahead Brazil 2019: Golfers prepare for Copa Cobana tournament

All is set for golf players and enthusiasts in the country for another opportunity to participate in the game as Royal Development Golf has concluded arrangement for Copa Cobana golf tournament, with four top qualifiers participating in the grand finale scheduled for Rio de janeiro, Brazil in 2019.

The tournament will tee-off on the lush greens of Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos and will not only bring golfers together under a competitive umbrella, but will also create a unique opportunity to develop budding skills and deepen historical bond between Nigeria and Brazil as it will end in Rio de Janerio, Brazil where the top-four selected Nigerian golfers from the tournament will engage their counterparts from Brazil.

Organised by Royal Development Golf, whose goal, according to the Chairman, Biodun Famuwagun was not only to rewrite the story of golf development in Nigeria through the Copa Cobana golf tournament, but also as a means of a handshake between Nigeria and Brazil.