Agreement with MTN ends legal case, resolves dispute, says CBN

Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN said that an agreement reached with MTN over allegations that the South African company illegally repatriated $8.1 billion would end legal proceedings and means the matter has been resolved, it said in a statement.

Earlier, MTN said the matter was resolved and it agreed to make a $53 million payment. CBN did not refer to a figure but said the sides decided the agreement would lead to amicable disposal of the pending legal suit between the parties and final resolution of the matter.”

The CBN had ordered MTN and its lenders to bring back a total of $8.1 billion it alleged the company had illegally repatriated using improperly issued paperwork between 2007 and 2008.

“The CBN upon review of the additional documentation concluded that MTN Nigeria is no longer required to reverse the historical dividend payments made to MTN Nigeria shareholders,” MTN said in a statement.

However, the central bank has found that a 2008 private placement remittance worth around $1 billion was based on certificates that did not have final approval.