Aggrieved House Owners In Igbogbo-Baiyeku Seek Compensation

Aggrieved Landlords in Igbogbo-Baiyeku area of Ikorodu whose houses were demolished, yesterday, appealed to the Lagos State Government to hasten the compensation promised the affected property owners.

It is already one year since the promise of compensation was made.

The houses were demolished in Dec. 2017, to give way for the rehabilitation and expansion of roads in Ikorodu West and Igbogbo/Baiyeku Local Council Development Areas (LCDA).

One of the property owners, Mr Arogundade Jacob, said they have been called to bring documents to facilitate the payment but they are yet to get compensation from the government.

“I saw my building being demolished in my presence; I am a pensioner and that is the house I built with my last kobo, I need the money to build a small shelter for myself”, he pleaded.

The property owners are appealing to the state government to help hasten the process of compensation.