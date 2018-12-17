Aggrieved APGA aspirants demand sack of national chairman, refunds

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—ABOUT 500 aggrieved aspirants under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Anambra State yesterday demanded refund of the money they paid for nomination and expression of interest forms over alleged failure of the party to conduct credible primaries.

At a meeting in Awka, the aggrieved aspirants under the aegies of APGA Aggrieved Aspirants Forum, also demanded immediate sack of the party’s national chairman, Chief Victor Ike Oye for allegedly deceiving, defrauding and extorting money from them, knowing fully well that he was not going to conduct credible primaries.

Breaking: National Assembly workers begin strike

According to them, Oye lacked the required experience to manage the affairs of the party in line with national and international best practices.

Their spokesman, Mr. Onyeka Mbanaso, an aspirant for Ekwusigo/Nnewi South Federal Constituency, said the National Working Committee, NWC of the party headed by its national chairman, disappointed the teeming members of the party across the country.

He said: “Our party, APGA, was invaded by foreigners and that was why it happened and many people are unhappy. Some people turned APGA to a business venture and the only way APGA can breath fresh air is for Oye to step aside because he is now a leader without followers.

Policy consistency crucial for foreign investment – Devakumar Edwin

“The party knows that no primaries were conducted in most of the constituencies. So, if it is talking about reconciliation, the first thing to do is to compile names of all the aggrieved aspirants and send their money to them, which is over N1billion.

“In addition to returning our money, Oye should resign so that the party can maintain the already built legacy of its founding father, Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.”