Agent confirms Rabiot departure from PSG

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot has decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain, his agent told French radio station RTL on Wednesday.

Veronique Rabiot, who is also the player’s mother, added the situation between the French champions and her son had totally deteriorated.

READ ALSO: ‘Nobody can take away all the things Mourinho has won’

PSG said on Monday they will allow him to join another club at the end of the season due to his reluctance to sign a new deal.

The 23-year-old, with more than 150 top-flight appearances, has been agitating for a transfer for some time, and also snubbed a chance to be on standby for France’s World Cup-winning squad.

Despite media reports linking him with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona, Veronique Rabiot denied an agreement had been reached with another team.

“We’re not allowed to talk to any club until January 1 and I will not discuss with any club before January 1,” she said.