Agboyi Bridge to be constructed, Sanwo-Olu promises

The Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, officially launched his campaign on Saturday, addressing thousands of party supporters at a political rally held on the Ajelogo Field in Kosofe Local Government Area (LGA).

The rally drew people from all the 16 LGAs and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) in Lagos East Senatorial District.

Speaking before a crowd of ecstatic supporters, the APC candidate said his administration would construct the much talked about Agboyi Bridge to ease vehicular traffic in the area, while also promising to deliver modern housing scheme for low-income residents.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated his pledge to run an all-inclusive government if elected, stressing that his government would listen to the wishes of all Lagosians. He said his campaign manifesto had been redesigned to accommodate requests made by residents.

While promising to initiate policies that would lead to employment generation, the APC governorship candidate said his administration would increase the number of primary health centres and expand their operations to cater for more residents in the senatorial district. This, he said, is part of his programme to deliver quality and affordable healthcare in all public-owned hospitals.

He said: “Today, our campaign for the governorship election has begun and there is a purpose for starting the campaign in Kosofe. In the past weeks, we embarked on state-wide consultations to listen to your wishes and expectations. Now, the campaign has taken off and we are here in Kosofe to speak to our people at the grassroots. This is a demonstration of our resolve not to run an elitist government. We will listen to you.

“As part of our programmes, we will provide quality and affordable education for your children from basic school to tertiary institutions. All the schools owned by the state would be upgraded and they will be equipped with modern facilities. We are planning to increase the number of primary health centres and also strengthen them, so that more people can have access to quality healthcare.

“In line with our plan to ease traffic situation in Kosofe area, I have considered people’s request on Agboyi Bridge and I promise that my administration will deliver the project if elected.”

Member representing Kosofe Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebayo Osinowo, who is the APC senatorial candidate for the Lagos East, described Sanwo-Olu as “a man people can trust”.

Osinowo said APC had led Lagos well in the last 19 years, urging the residents to vote for all the party candidates in the coming general election.

Former chairman of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, who doubles as the Deputy Director General of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Independent Campaign Group in the district, said the huge crowd at the rally indicated the readiness of the Lagos East residents to give APC highest number of vote in the election.

Vice Chairman of Community Development Committee (CDC) in state, Mr R.O. Ajayi, said all member of the committee had endorsed the candidacy of Sanwo-Olu, promising that group members would work for the victory of APC candidate.

At the rally included the APC leader in the district, Sen. Anthony Adefuye, former Lagos Commissioner, Dr. Tola Kasali, member representing Kosofe Constituency II in the state assembly, Hon. Tunde Braimoh, traditional rulers led by Alaketu of Ketu, Oba Isiaka Balogun Oyero, and all 16 LGA and LCDA chairmen in Lagos East.