Agbaje vows to unseat APC in a violence free election

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party , PDP, Mr. Jimi Agbaje has said that he would defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos in a fair and violence-free election.

Speaking when he received the envoy of the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria Laure Beaufil, Agbaje said: “If a survey is conducted today, you’ll discover that the outcome will reflect that our campaign message resonates soundly with the ordinary people who are the majority voters who yearn for freedom from the old order of doing things in Lagos.

They want to cast their ballots to ensure a people’s Lagos, not a one man’s Lagos. This will guarantee electoral victory for us at the polls.”