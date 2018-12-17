Agbaje: I decided to run for governor because I couldn’t find a younger person

Jimi Agbaje, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he decided to take another shot at the number one position in the state because he could not find a “suitable” younger candidate for the position.

Speaking on Channels Television, Agbaje said after losing the governorship election in 2015, he had made up his mind not to contest the seat but could not get a suitable candidate for the party.

“Even though I didn’t want to run, I felt that we could get a candidate,” Agbaje said.

Mbaka vs Peter Obi: God laughs from His throne, Catholic priest reacts

“After my running in 2015, I felt if I didn’t win, we could get a younger person to run but in all honesty, I’ve spent the last three years trying to encourage younger indigenous Lagosians to see who would be able to run, who we would be able to back up. But unfortunately, we didn’t get any.”

The PDP candidate expressed confidence that he would be victorious at the poll.

2019: Agbaje, Sanwo-Olu, disagree over Lagos’ status

He said governance has come to a near-zero in the state, promising the people that he has come to liberate them from “pseudo-democracy”.

Agbaje had been a two-time governorship candidate. He ran under the platform of the Democratic Peoples Alliance (DPA) but lost to Babatunde Fashola in 2007. In 2015 when he ran under PDP, he lost to Akinwunmi Ambode, the incumbent governor.