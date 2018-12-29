Again, CDS, Service Chiefs visit Maiduguri to assess security situation

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olanisakin accompanied by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique and Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibot-Ette Ibas, on Saturday paid operational visit to the Theatre Command in Maiduguri.

They were as usual received by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, who had been on ground in the Military Command and Control Centre.

The CDS and the other service chiefs had paid a similar visit to the command exactly a week ago.

Olanisakin held more than four hours closed door meeting with the service chiefs, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Chiefs of Training and Operations from the Defence Headquarters, Army, Navy, Air Force and field commanders.

News men gathered that the meeting deliberated on recent attacks by Boko Haram terrorists on troops locations at Baga and Mongunu in Borno and Gonori in Yobe.

The meeting also was used to restrategise on measures to deal with pockets of recent attacks.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Sani Usman described the CDS visit as a routine to assess situation in the Theatre in view of current development.

Usman also said that Olanisakin used the meeting to receive briefs from the theatre commander and field commanders.

The army spokesman quoted the CDS as commending the troops for their doggedness in repelling the various attacks by the terrorists, especially the attack on troops location at Mongunu on Friday evening.

The terrorists attacked Baga on Wednesday, and Gonori on Thursday but were repelled by troops.

Usman said Olanisakin charged field commanders to put in more effort to strengthen ongoing operations against remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents. (NAN)