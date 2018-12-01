Again, Boko Haram attacks military base, residents of Buni Gari in Yobe

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

Fully armed members of Boko Haram sect on Saturday evening invaded Buni Gari town of Gujba Local Government area of Yobe state, and opened fire on a Military Base and some residential houses.



The incident started at about 5:30pm, but due to lack of telecommunication network, the information were however delayed as there was no confirmation on number of casualty details.

Buni Gari is about 70km drive from Damaturu the state capita located south along the only relatively safer road linking Buratai, the home base of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai.

A senior Security official who is not authorized to talk to the press confirmed the latest attacks on Military formation and residents of Buni Gari, but insisted that there was no detail of casualties at the time of going to press.