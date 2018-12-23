After a good outing in 2018, Xcellente hopes for a better 2019

Xcellente has unarguably one of the most played songs on the radio, in clubs and on the streets of Nigeria in 2018.

Wizkid is Africa’s best artiste but…

His hit ‘kolebaje’ enjoyed heavy rotations among DJs in every part of the country.

Shutting down shows and clubs was a normal routine for the new break out star.

Xcellente who doubles as a producer and video director truly defied all odds against him to launch his own music production outfit, Une Wulla, film production companies, Xclllnté Filmz.

Both companies, during the year, produced content are now playing on major African networks like MTV Base, Trace, Hiptv and a host of others.

Currently signed to Tjscale Entertainment, owned by young Nigerian entrepreneur Olatunji Scale, the future looks bright for African Entertainment with new breakouts like XCELLENTE in the very challenging Nigerian music industry.