Afriland Properties Plc CEO, Oshogwe wins African Prize for Leadership Excellence Award

The Managing Director/CEO of Afriland Properties Plc, Uzo Oshogwe, has won the 2018 African Prize for Leadership Excellence in the Real Estate category.

The prize was awarded in recognition of her commitment, sterling leadership and contribution to Africa’s economic growth.

The 3rd edition of the awards took place at the Banquet Hall of Sheraton Hotel &Tower, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria. While receiving the award and certificate bearing the seal of African Mark of Leadership Excellence on behalf of the awardee, the Director of Business Development, Henry Omoike, appreciated the advisory board for the honor and recognition of African leaders who have contributed immensely to the advancement of the continent.

The African prize for leadership excellence is organized by the African Institute of Leadership Excellence in collaboration with Fast Track Brand Communication & Strategy, publisher of African Leadership Review with support from NEPAD and Forbes Africa magazine.