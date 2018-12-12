Africa CDC moves to help Nigeria end disease outbreaks, epidemics

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In an effort to help Nigeria end disease outbreaks and epidemics, the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has launched an initiative to address diagnostic gaps in the country.

This was announced on Wednesday by Dr. Yenew Kebede, head of laboratory systems, Africa CDC, on the sidelines of the African Society of Laboratory Medicine (ASLM) conference taking place on Abuja.

He said the initiative became necessary owing to the limited access to essential tests and the slow introduction of innovative technologies in the country which result in insufficient disease case finding and poor access to treatment.

Dr. Kebede said: “Recognising the urgent need to address existing barriers towards advancing the diagnostic agenda in Nigeria, the Africa CDC, the ASLM and other partners have launched the Africa Collaborative Initiative to Advance Diagnostics (AFCAD).

“The AFCAD will support activities towards eliminating or eradicating diseases such as HIV epidemics, multi-drug resistant tuberculosis, malaria, viral hepatitis, cervical cancer, and sexually transmitted infections.

“It will also reduce the barriers to early detection, prevention and management of heart diseases, cancer, and diabetes as well as prevent outbreak of other diseases through early warning systems.

“Over the last 10 – 15 years, significant investments have been made by various governments and development partners to address the technical, health system and financial roots of diagnostic gaps.

“But these efforts have been fragmented, uncoordinated and lack the synergy to generate impactful reduction of deaths caused by epidemics.

“So, the AFCAD initiative will also share information and compare various investments made across the disease areas.”