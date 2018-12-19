AFCON 2019: Rohr submits new programme of action to NFF

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr said he has made some changes to the programme of action, he submitted to the Nigeria Football Federation ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by a yet to be named country.

The changes, according to the coach, is necessitated by the change of venue for the tournament by the Confederation of Africa Football. Cameroon were stripped off the hosting rights after it failed to meet deadline on preparations. CAF will now decide between Egypt and South Africa who will host the AFCON 2019.

The coach had previously tipped Uyo as camping ground for the Eagles due to the similarities in weather conditions with next door Cameroon.

“Our program has been submitted like I told you. Waiting also for the CAF decision about the host country of African Cup of Nations.”

The former Gabon gaffer confirmed that program for the tournament has been submitted since the qualifications for the tournament was confirmed in November.

“I have already submitted the match reports for the Eagles’ last two matches against South Africa and Uganda. They are very important going forward in Eagles preparation for next year’s AFCON”, Rohr added.