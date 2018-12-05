AFCON 2019: Rohr shops for friendlies to fine-tune Eagles

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr wants top friendlies matches to prepare his team for the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles are already qualified for the tournament with a game to spare, and Rohr is hopeful that the team will be kept busy with at least three grade A matches.

“Besides the match against Seychelles in March, we hope to play three more friendlies including one in March and some at the end of May (during the team’s training camp for the AFCON),” said Rohr.

Rohr has already picked Uyo as the training base for the AFCON, saying the good pitch at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium was the main attraction.

The Super Eagles have won the AFCON thrice, but they are only back in the tournament proper in four years after they failed to qualify for the last two editions in 2015 and 2017.