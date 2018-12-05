ADVAN forum explains efficacy of storytelling in brand-consumer connection

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Multi-talented movie producer and director, Femi Odugbemi, has advised brand owners to adopt storytelling as tool to create necessary connection between brands and consumers. He spoke at the just concluded Advertisers’ Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) forum and awards in Lagos.

Odugbemi said the business of marketing and the art of storytelling have a common relationship that ensures one is impossible without the other.

He stated that storytelling has always been the language of commerce and its value in the marketplace is an African heritage. He said the remarkable difference is that the market square of stories is now virtual, global and more immediate.

According to him, it is not enough for brands to just position themselves for sales without telling the consumer (content marketing) what it can do for them. “It must first prove itself to be one of them with all the nuances of imagery and sounds that make our stories told interestingly. It must actively deepen the living experiences of consumers, its audiences. Brand stories must speak to the things that matter most to consumers; it must inspire and educate them. Brand stories must provoke and incite reflections and conversations around community, around service and around human growth and development”.

Also speaking, the President of ADVAN, Folake Ani-Mumuney who highlighted ADVAN’s journey so far, emphasised the need for ADVAN to continue to tell its story. She also elaborated on the essence of the awards, which is to reward exemplary marketing initiatives and encourage best practices in the industry.