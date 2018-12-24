Adunola, Ibiduni residents lament over power outage

By Udeme Akpan

Adunola and Ibiduni residents in Egan-Igando area of Lagos, are currently living in darkness as the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, has not yet responded to their plight.

The problem is said to be fuelled by poor transformer that has over the years been over-loaded, thus affecting supply to residents.

In their letter, dated October 11, 2018, sighted by Vanguard, the residents had informed the Business manager, Okota, Lagos, that: “This is our 3rd letter to your office concerning our request to be merged with Abibatu Oseni Street 500KVA transformer due to overloading and overcrowded Ariya 5000KVA transformer.

“The first letter was written on the 30th of August, 2018 and all copies of the letters were sent to Igando unit. Prior to our letter on 30th of May, I had met and discussed with Eng. Okoro but, his response suggested that he had an ulterior motives.”

It stated: “In December/January 2018, the Ariya transformer packed up and we were denied of light for 2 months and yet they brought bill to us which generated argument but at the end of it, we had no choice than to succumb to the wishes of Engineer Okoro that we have to pay.

“Ever since then, the Igando unit under Eng. Okoro has not deem it fit to correct the anomaly in order to ameliorate our suffering as it has been load shedding and fluctuating light which now has finally resulted in the damage of the Ariya transformer. Sir, we want to notify you that we are not ready to welcome another bill for services not rendered by PHCN.”

In its August 30, 2018 letter, the residents had stated: “You will recall that we members of the above association on the 30th May, 2018 intimated your good offices to grant us request to be merged with Abibatu Oseni, 500KVA which is currently being utilized.

“The Ariya transformer which we are currently merged with is also 500KVA transformer and it is overloaded with about 6 to 7 streets comprising over 600 buildings which can make it to be load shedding for close to 2 years now. Both transformer are under AGRIC feeder.”

It stated: “As you have directed, the Igando undertaking has inspected, pick the reading and confirmed that our request for materials to be used for the changeover has been forwarded to your good offices by the Igando Undertaking to facilitate the merger. We therefore appeal to your good offices to please consider our plight and the agony we are going through.

“This merger will enable the two transformer to serve all residencies in our communities without low shedding on both side and it will boost the performances of Ikeja Electric Distribution Company to generate more funds. Thanks a lot for your cooperation and God bless your efforts.”

Similarly, in its May 30, 2018 letter, the residents had also stated: “With due respect and humility, we the above named Community hereby request to merge us to AbibatuOseni 500KVA Transformer. We are currently connected to Ariya 500KVA Transformer we have been having problems due to overloading that result to low shedding.

“We have six (6) streets on Ariya Transformer which resulting in overcrowded usage. In view of this, we held a meeting with the executives of Abibatu Residence Association and they agreed to our request and advised us to contact the officials of PHCN for advice on reading. We have thirty buildings in our street.”

But in an email to Vanguard, the company stated: “Management’s efforts to relieve the overloaded transformers across our networks are ongoing.

“The head network operations Oshodi Business Unit will look into how the load on your transformer can be redistributed along with other transformers for stability.”