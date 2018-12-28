Admawa Guber: Ex-Gov. Nyako guarantees son to run

Former Gov. Murtala Nyako of Adamawa is to serve as “guarantor’’ for his son, Sen. Abdul-Azeez Nyako, who is contesting for the Adamawa governorship seat under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

It would be recalled that Abdul-Azeez, senator representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District, defected from APC to ADC where he clinched the governorship ticket.

State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Yahaya Hamman-Julde, made this known on Friday during a consultative meeting with stakeholders in Toungo Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Hamman-Julde said that the Nyako administration was popular in the state because of its people oriented programmes.

According to him, the government tackled poverty at the grassroots and that is why people are yearning for its return because they have the assurance that Sen. Abdul-Azeez will revive the programmes if elected governor.

The chairman said majority of ADC members, including Sen. Nyako, were aggrieved All Progressives Congress (APC) members, who worked for the party’s victory in the 2015 polls in the state, but failed to sustain the programmes by Nyako.

“Our youths and rural farmers are clamouring for programmes by the Nyako administration such as the Local Apprenticeship Scheme (LAS) and Farming Skills Acquisition Centres that boosted farmers’ production and many more.

“We mobilised the masses and sacked the PDP to put the current Gov. Muhammadu Bindow, under APC, who promised to revive the programmes but failed to deliver on that promise.

“Now we are here to apologise for his (Bindow’s) failure to deliver and to present to you an alternative that we are sure cannot fail you.

“His father, the popular Baba Mai Mangoro, is here with us as guarantor,” Hamman-Julde said.

Also speaking, the chairman of ADC Elders Forum in the state, Alhaji Mijinyawa Kugama, a close ally of Gov. Nyako, regretted the elders’ roles in the emergence Bindow as governor, adding that they were confident Sen. Abdul-Azeez had the capacity to make a difference if elected.

In his remarks, Gov. Nyako said he was happy with the reception accorded him and his entourage by stakeholders and people at the grassroots since he commenced the consultation tour of local government areas.

He described the support as a sign that he had served well and related good with the diverse people of Adamawa.

Nyako said he was going round to thank the people for the support accorded him when he served as governor and to urge them to vote for credible candidates with the capacity to deliver.

“We need leaders who are just, fair and ever ready to address our challenges like poverty and hunger, education for our children and regular salary for our workers,’’ Nyako said.

Many people who spoke at the event recalled Nyako’s era and pledged to work for the return of such reign.

Reports have it that other local government areas visited by the consultation team are Ganye, Jada, Numan, Demsa and Mayo-Belwa.