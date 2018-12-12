Adamawa presents N230bn 2019 ‘Budget of Next Level’

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—Governor Mohammed Jibrilla of Adamawa State, yesterday, presented a budget estimate of N230,989,412, 735.00 as 2019 Appropriation Bill to the Adamawa State Assembly.

The budget, christened Budget of Next Level, has a capital expenditure of 127,494,176,800. 00 representing 55 percent, while the recurrent expenditure is N103,495,235,575.00 representing 45 percent of the total budget estimate.

Presenting the draft of the Appropriation Bill to the House of Assembly, the Governor stated that the budget was aimed at consolidating on the gains of the 2018 budget which was designed to enhance the development of the state,

The budget, the governor added, would give more priority to education, healthcare, agriculture, water supply and works in the next fiscal year.