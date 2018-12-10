Activists to Buhari: Don’t Let EFCC Set Zamfara on Fire

Pro-democracy activists in Zamfara State, under the aegis of the Zamfara Unity Forum, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to warn the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to steer clear of the politics of Zamfara State in order to avert a major crisis.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by Comrade Usman Bungudu, the convener of the forum, the activists alleged that the anti-graft body has been contracted by politicians to intimidate and humiliate Mallam Daudu Lawal, whom the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has nominated as the consensus governorship candidate of the party.

