Activists ask FG to end the killings in Zamfara

A group of activists and rights groups has condemned the incessant killing of unarmed people, abduction and rape of women by armed bandits that have been terrorising the law-abiding people of Zamfara State for quite some time.

It noted that despite the assurance of the Federal Government to protect the life and property of every Nigerian citizen, the armed bandits have continued to unleash mayhem on the people of Zamfara State unabated.

It called for the prosecution of the armed bandits arrested by security forces for committing the offences of rape, armed robbery, abduction, culpable homicide and other human rights abuses and crimes under international law.

The activists and groups are Femi Falana SAN; Dr Kolawole Olaniyan; Dr Chidi Odinkalu; Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi; Adetokunbo Mumuni; Lanre Suraj; Malachi Ugwummadu; Amnesty International Nigeria; Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP; Human and Environmental Development Agenda, HEDA; Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, WARDC; Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR; and Transition Monitoring Group, TMG.

In a statement, yesterday, it said: “Recently, Governor Abdulaziz Yari announced that he was quitting as the Chief Security Officer of the state and urged Allah to take control of the security situation. Since then, the intensity of the reckless attacks by the armed bandits has continued unabated.

“Having been left completely at the mercy of the criminal gangs the people have decided to draw public attention to their plight by embarking on peaceful rallies.

“Since the fundamental right of the Nigerian people to assemble peacefully and express themselves freely is guaranteed by the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), we support the rallies convened by the people of Zamfara State to protest the state of anarchy and chaos in the state.

“Instead of adopting adequate measures to restore law and order in the state, the Nigerian Army has been dispatched by the Federal Government to stop the protests. As usual, armed troops have killed a number of the people for staging protests against the armed bandits.

“In solidarity with the people of Zamfara State, we urge the Nigerian authorities to drastically reduce the 150 and 221 police personnel attached to the Vice President and state governors respectively for immediate deployment in Zamfara State.”

“Immediately end harassment and intimidation of the people of Zamfara State by the Nigerian Army; urgently recruit and train adequate number of police personnel to secure the country and pay adequate compensation to the families of the people who have been killed by the armed bandits and Nigerian Army in Zamfara State.”