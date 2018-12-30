‘Achi-Okpagha giving Ohanaeze Ndigbo a bad name’

A political group in Nigeria says Prince Uche Achi-Okpagha is tarnishing the image and acceptability of apex Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Oganiru-Igbo Union (OIU) said statements credited to Achi-Okpagha does not represent what Igbos stand for, stressing that, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been hijacked by some self-seeking individuals.



President of OIU, Chief Christian U. Amadi explained that Igbos and indeed Nigerians can see through the likes of Achi-Okpagha who have added no value to Nigeria and even Igbos.

“It is not Ohanaeze Ndigbo that is the problem, it is people like Achi-Okpagha (National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze) who is led by his belly. People like him add no value to our country, they only seek to divide us.

Amadi said only last month, the group’s youth council was praising President Muhammadu Buhari for all the road construction in the region.

In November, National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro praised President Buhari in Abakaliki and said the Igbos were happy with him.

Quoting Isiguzoro, Amadi said, “I must tell you that the people of South East region are happy with President Buhari’s ingenuity particularly in the area of road rehabilitation, like the Enugu-Onitsha, Enugu-Okigwe and Port Harcourt highways.”

Amadi noted that groups like Ohanaeze Ndigbo should unite Nigerians and not divide the country. “Achi-Okpagha is causing people to believe that Ohanaeze Ndigbo is a divisive group that is not serving the interests of Igbos.

He added that South East governors have openly commended President Buhari and those are the people who lead the South East.

“The Home Grown School Feeding Programme has been endorsed and lauded by South East governors. The infrastructural achievements by this administration is there for all to see,” he said.

“N-Power, TraderMoni, FarmerMoni and other Social Investment Programmes have positively affected all Nigerians including Igbos.

OIU also rebuked Achi-Okpagha for saying Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is allowing President Buhari use him like toilet tissue.

“This group has no moral justification for such as statement, Amadi said, “The combination of Buhari and Osinbajo is the best Nigeria has had, they are two people with integrity, credibility and dignity.

“The chemistry between them is beyond the understanding of opposition groups like Ohanaeze,” he argued.

Amadi added that Buhari and Osinbajo will be re-elected based on the good job they have done in the last three and half years.