Accord Party endorses PDP governorship candidate , Agbaje

By Victor Arjiromanus

Members of the Accord Party, turned out in their number on Wednesday, to endorse the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship candidate for Lagos state, Mr Jimi Agbaje, with its governorship candidate, Joseph Beckeley conceding to the former.

The move according to Beckeley, was an indication of his party’s resolve to work with Agbaje, in the general interest of Lagos State.

As first step to back up the party’s position, Berkerly at an event held at the the Airport hotel, to celebrate Agbaje’s endorsement, revealed that no fewer than 2000 had defected from the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC to join Accord party.

He said, ” were ready to work with Agbaje to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress.

In response, Agbaje , described the endorsement as a honour, promising to meet their aspirations.

He said, “I want to assure you that as you have endorsed me, we will enter the government house and serve our people better than they are being served today.

“My message to all those who are still on the other side is that the freedom train is on the move. Let them join it before the momentum gets too much for them to catch up with. It is time to move on.

“As for the other people, my message is clear. The time has come for them to leave. They have been chasing our posters and billboards as if those are what really mattered. They are not going after the people. Tell them enough is enough. Freedom for Lagos. Freedom from jati jati. Freedom from Baba sope. Freedom from Eko n losun.”