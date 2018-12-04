Accident: Mother, child burnt to death on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

A mother and her child were on Tuesday burnt to death in a lone traffic accident that involved a white Mazda bus at Onigari axis of the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said the accident was caused by tyre burst while on motion which resulted in the vehicle falling on its side before catching fire.

“The lone accident occurred around 2:50pm and it involved a white Mazda bus with registration number EKY 616 XW.

“The rear tyre of the vehicle burst while on motion, and it fell on its side and caught fire.

“We learnt the bus was coming from Iwo Road Ibadan, heading towards Lagos when the accident occurred at Onigari axis of the Expressway.

“15 people were involved in the accident, 9 were injured while a woman and her child were burnt to death in the accident,” he said.

The TRACE spokesman explained that the two dead victims were taken to Ade-Oyo Hospital Morgue, Ibadan, while the injured were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu. (NAN)