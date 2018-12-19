 Access Bank retells African story through music

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Davido, D’banj, Yemi Alade, Falz and Awilo will headline the first of its kind Born In Africa Festival 2018. The event, which is presented by Access Bank said it is retelling the African story through music at the just-concluded one day music display tagged: Born in Africa Festival, BAFEST, 2018 in Lagos.

According to a statement by the Group Head, Communications & External Affairs at Access Bank Plc, Amaechi Okobi: “We are proud to be showcasing the best of African Vibes at this historic event. It is the climax of all our efforts to change the Nigerian and African narrative. Our string of event partnerships such as the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Art X Lagos, the African International Film Festival and the finale, the Born in Africa Festival, all aim to change the continent’s negative narrative as well as project it as a hub for entertainment and creativity.”

He added: “African culture has served as an inspiration to the western world over the years. Pablo Picasso, a Spanish expatriate painter, sculptor, printmaker, ceramicist and stage designer considered to be one of the greatest and most influential artists of the 20th Century was said to have had a period in which his paintings were strongly influenced by African sculpture and particularly, traditional African masks.”