Access Bank emerges Africa’s most responsible business

…wins major awards at SERAS 2018

Leading financial institution, Access Bank Plc continues to earn recognition for its efforts in leading the charge on sustainability, as the bank won the ‘Most Responsible Business in Africa’, and three other awards at the 12th edition of the Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAS) held in Lagos on December 1, 2018.

The SERAS CSR awards is an annual event aimed at recognizing and celebrating organizations for investing resources in the improvement of lives and the environment they serve through several innovative program and initiatives.

Other awards won by the Bank include Best Partnership for Development; Best Corporate Communication Team and Sustainability Practitioner of the Year – received by Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, Group Head, Sustainability at Access Bank.

The award ceremony attracted several dignitaries, business executives and several other sustainability professionals across the continent. Specifically, a total of 26 awards were presented to several corporate organizations and individuals in recognition of their efforts toward practicing sustainable business principles and embedding concern for the environment into their business consideration.

Speaking at the event, Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Personal Banking, Access Bank said “We believe that a sustainable business is a more successful business, hence we have made sustainability the bedrock of all our business operations over the last ten years. These awards represent a recognition of what we have done and point to the things that lie ahead. We are truly grateful to God and the organizers, and we are inspired by this opportunity”.

Since 2008, Access Bank has shown unwavering commitment to sustainability, winning several awards in recognition of its hard work. In 2018, Access Bank emerged ‘The Most Sustainable Bank in Nigeria’ at the World Finance Awards, the Kalsruhe Sustainable finance award for ‘Outstanding Sustainability Leader of the Year’; Euromoney Awards for ‘Africa’s Best Bank for Corporate Social Responsibility’ among other notable awards.

Speaking at the event, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, said, she was delighted to be recognized as the Sustainability Practitioner of the Year, noting that it would inspire her to do more.

“I believe that the desire to make profit should not let us neglect our planet and jeopardize the future of the unborn generation, hence sustainability is a principle that should be adopted by every business venture as a standard corporate practice. This is the message that we preach and practice consistently in Access Bank,” she stated.