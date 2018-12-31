Breaking News
Access Bank, Diamond customers to access over 3, 100 ATMs for free

By adekunle

By Elizabeth Uwandu
LAGOS—Customers  of Access Bank and Diamond will  use their Automatic Teller Machine, ATM, cards for transactions with other banks without the usual charge as from January 1, 2019.

According to the management of Diamond Bank, customers will  now have access to over 3,100 ATMs free of charge.

According to the a statement released by the management, “Access Bank and Diamond customers now have access to over 3,100 ATMs  free of charge.

“This means that from January 1, 2019, you can use any Diamond Bank ATMs without paying the usual charges that apply on withdrawals from other banks’ ATMs.”

