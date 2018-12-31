Access Bank, Diamond customers to access over 3, 100 ATMs for free

By Elizabeth Uwandu

LAGOS—Customers of Access Bank and Diamond will use their Automatic Teller Machine, ATM, cards for transactions with other banks without the usual charge as from January 1, 2019.

According to the a statement released by the management, “Access Bank and Diamond customers now have access to over 3,100 ATMs free of charge.

“This means that from January 1, 2019, you can use any Diamond Bank ATMs without paying the usual charges that apply on withdrawals from other banks’ ATMs.”