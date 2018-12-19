Abuja 2018: Sport enthusiasts disappointed with Team Ekiti’s poor performance

Some Ekiti sports enthusiasts on Wednesday voiced their dissatisfaction with the dismal performance of the athletes that represented the state at the just-concluded National Sports Festival in Abuja.

Those who spoke said that Team Ekiti performed below the expectations of their coaches by winning only seven medals in four sports.

Ayodeji Ogunsakin, the Chairman of the Ekiti Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), told NAN that he was not satisfied with the seven medals won by the state’s athletes.

He said the performance of the athletes was poor because ‎there were no funds to camp the athletes for proper preparation ahead of the festival.

“Athletes train most time in the stadium individually and build on the directives of his or her coaches since there was no training camp,’’ he said.

He, consequently, charged the management of the Sports Council to create a more conducive camp for all the athletes before the 2020 edition of the festival.

In the same vein, a former General Manager ‎of the Ekiti Sports Council, Olukayode Adewumi, told NAN that he was not surprised at the performance of the athletes because of the preparation for the festival.

“I wish to say that I was shocked to hear that the Team Ekiti won seven medals at the just-concluded National Sports Festival, but ‎I found out that there was no serious preparation for the competition.

“Out of 12 sports that the state participated in, they only manage to win seven medals from four sports, which is not good enough.

“I advice the management of the sports council and all the state athletes to start preparing for ‎national competitions beginning from Jan. 2019 and not when the competition is set to kick-off in two months,’’ he said

‎The head Coach of Ekiti United FC, Olusegun Adelakun, said that the performance of the state’s contingent was not impressive.

He said Ekiti sportsmen and women are known for outstanding performance ‎in national competitions where they win several laurels.

‎Adelakun charged all athletes to develop and build their skills and ensure that they put in their best before the next edition of the festival.

Team Ekiti participated in 12 sports but won seven medals in four sports; Boxing, Kickboxing, Traditional Sports (Ayo) and Table Tennis. (NAN)