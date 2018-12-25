A/Ibom approves Akpabio Int’l Stadium for APC presidential campaign

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—Akwa Ibom State government has approved the use of Godswill Akpabio International Stadium for the President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign scheduled to hold on Friday.

The development according to a statement by the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr. Monday Uko yesterday, followed decision by managers of the facility, Julius Berger to recall the staff from their scheduled holiday.

Uko said: “Following a decision by Julius Berger Plc to recall the staff from their scheduled holiday, the Akwa Ibom State government has approved the use of Nest of Champions Stadium Uyo for the fla-off of the president’s electioneering campaign on December 28, 2018.

“However, all other terms of the use will remain effective. Organisers of the rally are expected to meet with the stadium management to finalise this approval.”

It will be recalled that earlier, yesterday, briefing newsmen in his Uyo office, the Senior Special Assistant to the president on National Assembly Matters, (Senate) Senator Ita Enang, insisted that the All Progressives Congress, APC, will not use any other venue other than the Godswill Akpabio International stadium.

Enang who noted that his party, APC was still relating with the government of Akwa Ibom State on the venue issue, said “The state government has stated that they are preserving the field for the football match that will come sometime next year. It is the Godswill Akpabio stadium that will be used for the launch of the presidential campaign.”