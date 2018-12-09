9 soldiers to face military court martial in Ibadan

By Kingsley Omonobi & Ola Ajayi

ABUJA—THE General Officer Commanding, GOC, 2 Division Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. O.F. Azinta, yesterday, inaugurated a General Court Martial, GCM, to try erring personnel of the Division.

However, the Army did not disclose the offence(s) of the affected soldiers.

Speaking during the inauguration of the General Court Martial at the Tiger Officers’ Mess, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State, the GOC enjoined members of the GCM to base the Court Martial on due process and in conformity with extant civil and military laws especially the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Armed Forces Act.

Azinta said: “The President and members of this GCM have been carefully appointed considering their ranks, seniority, general service knowledge and wealth of experience to ensure fair trial and enhance the course of justice.

“They are men of integrity and character, therefore, I have no doubt in their ability to dispense justice fairly.

“It is equally important to recall that both Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Section 122 of the Armed Forces Act 2004, emphasize that expeditious and speedy trial provides basis for trial.

“This is one of the advantages of a GCM, this advantage will be lost if we allow delays on unnecessary technicalities to characterize the day to day proceedings of the court.”

In a statement by Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col Hassan Ifijeh Mohammed said: “The GOC assured all the accused persons seated at the GCM that the court will be fair and just.