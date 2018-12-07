7 persons burnt to death in Delta auto crash

By Ochuko Akuopha

KWALE – TRAGEDY struck Sunday, as two couples, two grandchildren and three of their relatives were burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident close to the Ossissa axis of the Kwale-Asaba expressway, Delta State.

It was gathered that the deceased, natives of Uzere community, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state were traveling in a picnic car from Asaba, the state capital, where they had gone for the introduction of a son of one of their relatives to the family of a girl he was planning to get married to when they met with their untimely death.

“As they were returning home, the driver suddenly noticed another vehicle driving dangerously against traffic from the opposite direction towards his vehicle,” a source said.

The source averred: “The driver had attempted to avoid collision with the oncoming car, when he lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the rails along the road. In the process, the vehicle somersaulted several times and burst into flames.

“Everyone in the vehicle including two blood brothers, their wives, two of their grandchildren and three other of their relatives were burnt beyond recognition.”

The source disclosed that one of the deceased was until his death, the Chairman of the Uzere Development Union, Ughelli branch.

At the time of filing this report, the Uzere community was in a mourning mood as people were seen wailing while others were gathered in clusters talking in hushed voices.