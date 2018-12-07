7 injured in Lagos accident, as emergency responders fail to show up

By Jimoh Babatunde

Seven people escaped death, yesterday afternoon, as the mini-bus, popularly called Korope, they were travelling in was rammed into at Oshodi.

An eyewitness, Ojo Bose, said the mini-bus, with number plates Epe 960XL, was heading towards Oshodi from Anthony end of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, when from nowhere a car rammed into it.

Bose said: “Immediately, the mini-bus somersaulted several times before landing on its four tyres with the seven passengers on board sustaining various degrees of injuries.

“But the car that rammed into the bus, obviously over-speeding, ran away.”

The seven passengers, four males and three females, were seen writhing in pains as efforts to get Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, and other responders proved abortive.

Calls were put across to the emergency number 767, but the officer on the other end promised to get across to the responders.

After waiting for close to 45 minutes, onlookers had to stop some yellow painted buses to take the victims that had lost considerable blood to the hospital.