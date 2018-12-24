66-year-old arrested after boy dies in circumcision ritual near Rome

A 66-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy as a result of a circumcision ritual in the town of Monterotondo, North-east of Rome, State Prosecutors said.

The man is accused of performing the circumcision on twin brothers, one of whom died, while the other was severely injured.

READ ALSO: UK Police arrest 4 stowaways from Nigeria

Coroners must now determine the exact cause of death, said prosecutors in Tivoli.

The surviving brother’s condition has improved the Italian news agency Ansa reported on Monday, although he remains in intensive care.

The boy’s family, originally from Nigeria, performed the circumcision in their home, resulting in excess bleeding, Ansa earlier reported.

Investigators collected evidence during a search of the 66-year-old’s apartment indicating that he regularly performs circumcisions, the prosecutors said.

He is facing accusations including manslaughter, grievous bodily harm and improper exercise of the medical profession. (dpa/NAN)