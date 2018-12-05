5th National family planning conference: Match population with economic growth, FG tasked

By Sola Ogundipe

The Federal government has been urged to match population growth with commensurate economic growth thereby deliberately and proactively avoiding the loomimg demographic doom and rather reap the gains of demographic dividends;

At the end of the 5th Family Planning Conference held in Abuja, participants resolved that the effort towards achieving the 27 percent target of modern contraceptive prevalence rate, mCPR, for all women must be deliberate just as the recognition of family planning as a key intervention towards ending preventable maternal mortality and reaping demographic dividend, must be come the rule.

The Conference with the theme: “Investments. Innovation, Inclusiveness”, organised by the Association for the Advancement of Family Planning (AAFP) in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health and other stakeholders called for people-centered good governance towards increased economic growth and increased delivery of quality health services.

In a communique, participants recognised the increase in data visibility for family planning programming, and urged for development of a strategic framework to drive improvements in data management as well as reduce cases of discrepancies, so as to enhance quality decision making in the delivery of services.

Among other resolutions, the conference urged for involvement of the private sector and the need to deliberately improve synergy, coordinated networking and partnerships within the health sector, towards leveraging funding opportunities and innovatively delivering services to more women and girls.

The conference frowned at what it described as subject objectionable and obsolete policies and laws that limit rights to family planning and health of women and girls to judicial trials and pronouncements.

The conference resolved that Federal and State governments must commit additional funding to respond to the growing unmet need for family planning across the country, including expanding and developing health insurance schemes that include comprehensive family planning services.

“There is a critical need to come up with innovative financing mechanisms to explore and access family planning-focused funding baskets including; the Global Financing Facility, the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, State Contributory Health Insurance Schemes and the Saving One Million Lives Programme for Results.