5m damages: Court exonerates Sen Obiorah of human rights violation

Contrary to reports published by some newspapers, the Federal High Court in Abuja has exonerated Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah from any liability in a case entered by some persons claiming to be staff of Daily Times Nigeria Limited against the Nigeria Police and Sen Ikechukwu Obiorah.

Reports published on Tuesday by some newspapers said that the court had awarded the sum of N5 million damages against Senator Obiora and the Nigeria Police in a case entered by Tinuola Ashiri, Ayodele Ibitoye, Afolabi Adeboye, Marvelous Eyoh Effiong and James Akingbade Olagoke who claimed to be staff of Daily Times Nigeria Limited.

However, delivering judgment in the case with suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/70/2018 on December 18, 2018, HON Justice Nnamdi O. Dimgba said :

“For completeness of record, I see no material placed before me to indicate that the 1st respondent (Sen Obiora) committed any violation of the rights of the applicants.”

The court then declared and held that Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah “was not liable.”

Reacting to the reports, Senator Obiorah said the “whole world can now see how they have been sponsoring numerous publications against me since 2005 when the dispute over ownership of Daily Times started.”

Senator Obiorah further states that he is in the process of filing law suits against any and all persons and mediums that published reports against him saying “enough is enough.”

It will be recalled that in Charge No. CR/222/18 pending before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, the Federal Government is prosecuting Fidelis Anosike, Noel Anosike and Folio Communications Ltd on an 18 count charge bordering on criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, obtaining by false pretenses and cheating by impersonation.