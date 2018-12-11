500 Fayose’s aides dump PDP for APC in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO EKITI—NO fewer than 500 political appointees and elected officials of the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, Tuesday, defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ado Ekiti.

The defectors were the serving and former local government elected officials and appointed political officials of the former governor between 2003 and 2007 and 2014-2018.

The defectors were received on behalf of Governor Kayode Fayemi and the leadership of the party by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Adeniran Alagbada.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Alagbada, who decamped to APC prior to the July 14 governorship election, assured that the defectors will be treated with respect in the APC.

The Speaker said: “I have spoken with Governor Fayemi, he has assured me that he will put smile on your faces. You struggled hard under the PDP led government of Governor Fayose but nothing was done.

“But we have a governor, who is responsive and responsible, he has listened to your plight and he was ready to fight for you. He is ready to pay your allowances in spite of the fact that you are members of the opposition.

“When I met the governor, he told me that whether you defect or not that he would pay and that he had instructed the council bosses to begin the processes that would fast track the payment.”

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Mr. Kehinde Aduloju from Ado Local Government said they were fascinated by Fayemi’s sterling leadership qualities to defect to the ruling party.

Aduloju said: “Today, (yesterday) bigwigs like Senator Raji Rasaki, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Hon Adeniran Alagbada, Gboyega Aribisogan, Sunday Akinniyi and many others are in APC. To us, PDP had become an empty camp with few relevant politicians to confront APC.

“We have resolved that wherever Governor Fayemi goes, we shall follow him. He is one governor that has listening ears, he is receptive to corrections and even criticism.”

“We have nothing to fear in APC because the way Prince Adeyeye was given the APC senatorial ticket few days after defection shows that APC remains a good party.”