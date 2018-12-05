5 years of darkness: Ondo South residents laud Akeredolu over restoration of power

AKURE – Following the promise by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to restore electricity after five years of darkness, residents of Ondo South Senatoriak district say it has began to yield good fruits.

It would be recalled that the Ondo State South senatorial district had been plunged into darkness for over five years following the disconnection of electricity transmission by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC.

It was gathered thag tthe 33kva from Igbokoda to Okitipupa has been repaired with new cables and cement poles installed.

Also it was observed that repair of cable is about to commence in Okitipupa town after completing that of Ode Aye community. Plans were revealed to release supply of power through the newly repaired 33kva from Ore.

Some residents of the area, commended the governor for showing serious concern about the restoration, one which they described as important for moving and growing businesses in the state.

A resident, Mr Timothy Olorunda described the governor as a promise keeper adding that “Mr. Governor has done well by keeping to what he promised us in July when he came for a town hall meeting to discuss about the menace. Everyone should applaud the governor on this. He has proven to be a listening leader.”

Also, a teacher, Mrs Oguntuase, said the governor must ensure that the job is completed soon as possible adding that the challenge of no electricity has sent young children away from the zone.

She said: “Do you know that most of our children are not ready to come home because of this problem? Some preferred staying back in school even during long holidays.This is shameful. Our children should not because of this refuse coming home.”

Another resident who simply identified himself as Pastor Joe commended the governor for responding to calls from the senatorial district.

He said: “This is our best time to get better connections. The government must ensure this is done for us”.