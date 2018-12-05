5 Ways to Lower Your Blood Pressure Naturally Without Drugs.

If you have been diagnosed with high bp, it is very likely you may already be getting worried about it, and you might have even started taking High blood pressure Medication to try and bring your blood pressure down.

After all high blood pressure is a serious condition and it is only natural that you want to take steps to manage it. But lucky for you, you do not have to rely on all these expensive pharmaceutical drugs to treat yourself.

Because with a few changes and improvements in your lifestyle, hypertension CAN be treated and treated even when your BP is too high or if you have been struggling with high bp for a long time.

And in this short article I am going to outline 7 things you should do and shouldn’t do to manage your blood pressure naturally.

Lose Weight:

Excess weight and high blood pressure go hand in hand, as your weight goes up, your blood pressure will soon follow. When you are overweight, your body tends to hold on to fat and these can put more pressure on your blood vessels, or even make them get blocked.

Exercise Regularly :

Regular exercise makes your body stronger and healthier, it also strengthens your heart and blood vessels and lowers your risk of hypertension. Studies have even shown that people with healthy fit bodies tend to live longer and are at a lower risk for

Limit Alcohol :

Excess alcohol intake is dangerous to your body because it causes you to gain weight, and affects how your body absorbs magnesium and potassium which are essential nutrients for keeping your blood pressure low. So if you drink at all try to reduce how frequently you do it, so that your blood pressure can reduce or not go any higher.

No More Caffeine :

Caffeine is a natural stimulant found in coffee and soft drinks like Coca cola and Pepsi. Caffeine has a way of raising the blood pressure of people who drink it, it may also cause insomnia and restlessness. So if you have been diagnosed with High Blood pressure reducing your caffeine intake can help you bring it down.

Reduce Your Stress :

Chronic stress may contribute to your high blood pressure. Occasional stress can also contribute to your high BP especially if you react to stress by eating unhealthy food, drinking,alcohol or smoking.

This lifestyle changes are a very good way to start..But if you are tired of relying on medications to normalize your blood pressure and its complications and almost given up..dont give up yet..

Because There Is A Way Out.

So how do I know so much about High Blood Pressure and its complications?

My name is James Adeyemi..a Consultant based in Lagos

Now let me tell you a little about myself,how I found an amazing solution and how you can get it for yourself within the next 24 hours.

I was once in your shoes.

You see, I reside in Lagos, Nigeria. One of the most stressful cities in the world.

And like any normal Nigerian, I had to work hard to provide for myself and my family, and this usually include getting up early in the morning… as early as 4am to in order to beat the Lagos rush hour morning traffic.

I would drive from Ikorodu all the way to Victoria Island where I work a business consultant for one of these big multinational companies.

I had to supervise a whole team, manage deadlines, shout at unreliable contractors and suppliers, get to work very early and usually be the last person to leave…

My Job Was Stressful As Hell, And It Left Me With No Time For Myself.

Since I was always on a tight deadline, I was never free to exercise regularly or monitor my well-being.



I just kept working, and working and working, but little did I know that I was heading for some serious issues.



My unhealthy lifestyle plus all my work stress started to show on my body, because with all these stress, my health started to decline slowly and I did not even realize it



It all started with feelings of tiredness every time I get back from work. After some days I started having headaches, but paracetamol always seemed to solve it.

I never used to take those symptoms seriously, just paracetamol and sleep and I was okay.

And it wasn’t until landed myself in the hospital that I knew something was serious.

Till today I only remember feeling very weak, and dizzy with a pounding feeling in my head one day when I came back from work, and the next thing I knew…

I was lying in a hospital bed.



I was later told that I had SUDDENLY COLLAPSED ON THE FLOOR, and my wife had to rush me to the hospital where the doctor confirmed that I had severe high blood pressure.

This was the first time I had even taken my blood pressure reading, because I did not think issues like that affected people of my age.

The doctor told me I was very lucky because…

I Actually Had A Near Stroke That Almost Killed Me

I was so worried.

It seemed like my hypertension condition was something that had been inherited from my parents – and my busy, hectic and unhealthy lifestyle had made it worse.

The doctor told me that I needed to bring my blood pressure down drastically, and that I if I didn’t then it was likely that I would have another attack would soon follow and this time I would not survive it.



I Tried Blood Pressure Medications First

I had to start taking drugs that made me start urinating frequently like a 3 year old child, just to bring down my blood pressure, and it was always giving me headaches, not even mentioning the price of the drugs every day.

No way I could continue with that.

I tried watching my weight, and exercising more… It helped but it was not so significant.

Next friends and family advised me to take things easy, relax and remove salt from my diet.



And that was when the situation started to really affect me. I had to start eating salt less food, I had to stop driving. I had to reduce my workload and stop shouting.

In fact I had to stop a lot of the activities that I loved and made me who I was… all at the young age of 37 years old. At age 37, I was already living like an old man.

Because of hypertension.

It was a very depressing life, and even though I knew all those precautions were good for me, it was just too hard.

At a point, I felt like the hypertension should kill me, instead of me to be living like an old man for another 40 years plus.

I hated medicines, I hated drastically changing my lifestyle, I hated not being able to eat my favorite foods and do my favorite activities again.



I had to find a better way, and that drove me to the internet, to search online for anything related to blood pressure and natural remedies.



I was just hoping a solution came as soon as possible.



Then The Solution Finally Came… Miraculously!

When I ran into Mr. Reus, a German expatriate… who has just been transferred to Total Petroleum.

Mr. Reus is a Jehovah Witness member too… so he came to identify with the local church.

It didn’t take so long before Mr. Reus became a good friend to my family. Maybe because of how vibrant and committed my wife was.



During one of our meetings on Sunday, he asked why I have not been active like my wife, because he noticed I haven’t gone out with them for more than 3 weeks on a stretch.



I opened up to him. What my problem was. Thank God I did that.



He smiled, so it happened that



Reus father and I shared similar story.

Reus narrated to me, how his father was at the brink of a fatal heart failure 2 years back, until he was saved by a particular supplement they got from the US.

According to him, his father’s quick and unexpected recovery baffled everybody so much;

…that he had his father’s old school mate, (who’s now a research scientist and a Professor at Harvard) research deeply into it.

At the end, it was discovered that one of the major ingredients contained in the supplement has a lot of historical background.

The ancient Terminalia Arjuna plant has been traditionally used to treat heart disease and lower blood pressure, recognized for years.

Then followed by a leaked reports that the British Royal Authority, having discovered the powerful nature of such rare plant, made efforts for hundreds of year to keep it out of the public eyes.

Can you imagine!

How the establishments make things difficult for the citizens? Well, Mr. Reus affected My life in a way I can never forget.

He got me 2 bottles of the said herbal supplement. But



I Was Dumbly Skeptical

Despite the Harvard professor’s confirmation, and the solution working for Akin’s mom, I was still skeptical.

Call me whatever.. and you may just be right.

Well, that was just to be doubly sure the stuff wouldn’t have side effects on me.I took it to a UK trained pharmacist friend who works at a popular teaching Hospital.

She looked at and analyze the constituents and gave it a clean bill of health.

She confirmed that the major ingredients contained in it, are all natural but rare to find stuffs that lower high cholesterol level, prevent arterial clogging, reduces blood clots, reverses hardening of the blood vessels..

With her confirmation..

That night, I started taking it… one in the morning, and one at night as recommended. The fact that it tastes and smells exactly like honey, made taking it fun for me

….plus the small size makes it easy to be taken even without water. Yes, I chew or swallow it like that some time.

I tried it out for the first 3 days… No significant improvement, but I decided to just use it for at least a week.



ONE Week After….

Continued again for a week … My blood pressure dropped a little. Okay this thing actually works I thought but I still was not fully convinced.

But somewhere around the second week, something strange happened. I started feeling very good, as if a lot of my sickness and pains were just going,

My heart beat became normal and steady,I no longer feel tired.. I decided was not going to do another test until I finish the second bottle.



Which was just amazing.

However, just the fourth day on the second bottle…



I went to the doctor again,

My Blood Pressure Dropped Back To 110/75

My doctor was surprised. How did I go from nearly die-ing of heart failure complications attack and having a very high bp to looking so healthy, strong, a blood pressure around 110/75mmhg.

According to the doctor my Coronary artery flow has increased, the ischemi damage done to the myocardium has also been repaired. Several months after my blood pressure hasnt gone up.



In short my Hypertension has been totally reversed.

An idea flashed through my head. I thought… if I could beg and reach an agreement with Mr. Reus, to help send in some bottles of the supplement, with my knowledge in internet stuff, I could create some awareness for it…

So that the thousands of people with high blood pressure and heart related problems in this country can get access it and free themselves from the shackles and discomfort of drugs.

Also, in doing so, I’ll be helping as may people as possible… so that they don’t have to suffer the agony I passed through… call that my own little way of giving back.

As God may have it, I reached out to Mr. Reus , and immediately bought into my idea… but was concerned about honesty and sincerity because he has been transferred to France.



I assured him I’ll make sure there’s no room for regrets.

2 months later he ordered and shipped in 200 bottles of the WONDER working solution to me.

And Guess What?

By mere word of mouth,

…11 of my office staff picked it up, some got it for their parents, others for themselves.. 2 bottles each, then 2 of my clients picked too

Demand so heavy… just by word of mouth.

Such huge demand… followed by those mind blowing testimonials.

“My Drug subscription Are a Thing of the Past.”

I can hardly believe how well this works. The bottle says to take 1 capsule twice daily. I was only taking 5 total capsules per week and I went from an average of 145/85 to about 115/78.

Sometimes I am actually down to 96/66 so I am going to reduce the dosage to taking only 3 total capsules per week and see how that works.I assume it will not work this well on everyone but I am a believer.I was not taking any prescription blood pressure medicine.

– Emmanuel

“My Vision is Clearer again!”

Thank you so much for this solution. This is an excellent product. My blood pressure reading before I started taking this supplement was 145/85 now it reads 117/35.

I no longer suffer from fatigue and my vision is clear again. I’m happy to find an alternative to prescription drugs which have harmful side effects. I referred this product to my family members that are also suffering from hypertension.

Olaitan

I wonder what happens when news about my experience and testimonials from other people starts spreading heavily online – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc



So, I thought… if I’m to effectively get the message out to more people, there’s need to go online.

Hence, I penned down my story and this website was born.

Now, here’s the thing:

Only 161 Bottles Left.

As I mentioned before, demand was so heavy that customers bought up most of the stock even by word of mouth.



39 bottles gone already… 161 left.

And I don’t know if Mr. Reus will continue the deal or back out… after this.

Let’s assume he continues, and we’re doing a new shipment… that could take another 2 months or more!

… and there may be 2x, 3x or more increase in the current price.

Which is why you are here today.

And there’s a reason it’s even more important that you don’t waste any time…

You see,

Since this website just went live… millions of people will be seeing this offer. No doubt!

That means more people will be battling to get my remaining bottles…

So if you don’t order now, I can’t promise you that there’ll be any bottles left tomorrow, or tonight, or even in a few hours…

So I urge you to do the right thing now, and claim the last few bottles of my current supply, while you still can…

And if you do that right now!

You will not only get the chance to get it at the discounted introductory price, but will also enjoy;

=> 100% FREE Shipping to any location.

=> PLUS… You ONLY pay for the goods at your DOORSTEP!

…meaning you only pay when the product has been physically brought down to you face-to-face by our courier company.

How awesome is that?

However, the FREE shipping and the payment on delivery additional benefits might not be there after tomorrow ,

Here’s What You are Getting.

Approved by top world regulatory agencies

1 Month Supply Treatment Pack

1 Bottle = 60 Tablets

Discounted Price = N16,500

===========================================

2 Months Supply Treatment Pack

2 Bottles = 120 Tablets

Discounted Price = N28,500

(plus a special bonus)

WAIT!

Before you rush to order… Here’s One More IMPORTANT Thing…

Out of the hundreds of Anti-hypertension tea out there, only one stand out and work effectively.

The recommendation was by my UK trained pharmacist friend..

If you place your order for the 2 months supply right away, I’ll add this amazing anti-hypertension and Blood sugar Blocker for FREE…





However, I must warn that ONLY those who place order for the 2 months supply right away gets this bonus for free. If you procrastinate further, you may not get it.

Here’s What To Do Next:

To enjoy the introductory discount price + FREE shipping + Cash on delivery to every location (CoD):

1 month supply is N16,500

2 months supply (plus bonus ) is N28,500

Pick up your phone right now, send the following info below via either a text or Whatsapp message to: 080-51944-491

(1) Your full names, (2) Your full address (House or office number, street name, town,state); (3) Phone numbers, (4) Then indicate if you want 1 or 2 months supply.

Once I receive your details, I’ll confirm via SMS or Whatsapp… and thereafter ship your item the next day.

You receive it within within 3-6 business days… and pay the dispatch person in cash upon delivery.

The moment our delivery man brings the “Reverse Hypertension” solution to you.

Simply tear the small delivery bag open, bring out the little bottle, and just start dancing for seeing the end of your hypertension & heart problems.

There and then, open the small bottle, and make sure the inside seal is in tact.

Then, rip the seal open to get to the main thing. Take 1 tablet morning and night, send in your testimonial.

But then You can still doubt me despite all.

That is Why I want to make this decision a no risk deal.

I am going to let you use the Reverse Hypertension Kit and the Bonus for

60 FULL Days So You Will Have Plenty Of Time To Prove To Yourself That it Really Does Work!

This means that you will have a full 2 months to use the Reverse Hypertension kit and prove it will help you lower your blood pressure, get rid of excess cholesterol, remove blockage of blood vessels and ultimately help you live a healthy life without medications.

If at the end of this time, you did not see a considerable result as I claim,you can ask for your purchase price back and I will refund it 100% in FULL.

Why am I doing this? The answer is simple

You see, I know you will have a better pulse rate, normal blood pressure and stop medications completely after you use this Reverse Hypertension kit.

There is not a single doubt in my mind. But since you do not know me. . . and. . . because I am not a doctor, or anything like that, I figured this would be a good way to put your mind at ease.

Because, if you don’t like it, you can call or email me supplying your bank details and proof of purchase (anytime within the next 60 days) and I will immediately send your money back.

But I don’t think you are going to do that. I think the day you get delivery of the Reverse Hypertension Kit will be the happiest day of your life. . .

Here’s What To Do Next:

To enjoy the introductory discount price + FREE shipping + Cash on delivery to every location (CoD):

1 month supply is N16,500

2 months supply (plus bonus ) is N28,500

Pick up your phone right now, send the following info below via either a text or Whatsapp message to: 080-51944-491

(1) Your full names, (2) Your full address (House or office number, street name, town,state); (3) Phone numbers, (4) Then indicate if you want 1 or 2 months supply.

Once I receive your details, I’ll confirm via SMS or Whatsapp… and thereafter ship your item the next day.

You receive it within within 3-6 business days… and pay the dispatch person in cash upon delivery.

James Adeyemi

0805-1944-491

“The Reverse Hypertension Evangelist”

PS-So due to my busy schedule, I wont be picking the phone calls all the time, my assistant would handle it,not to worry. He has all the answers you would need. I have properly schooled him on the topic and the supplement itself.

Dont forget there is limited stock, you have to act fast and save your health.