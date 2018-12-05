5-day Polo tournament gallops off in Jos

In order to consolidate on the returning peace in Plateau State, the NASCO Group Nigeria has sponsored a Polo Tournament to mobilize and involve especially the youths from all walks of life to compete and share in an atmosphere of mutuality and ensure the promotion and sustenance of peace in the State.

The five days tournament has which has participants drawn from Polo teams across Nigeria is taking place at the Hassan Katsina Polo field in Jos.

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets will qualify for World Cup, Garba assures

According to a statement issued by Group Corporate Communications/Compliance Advisor, NASCO Group Nigeria, Haroun Audu, the 2018 event is aimed to amplify the values of love and togetherness to bring out the best of our shared humanity, particularly among the young people.

The statement reads, “Over the past four decades, NASCO Group has consistently sponsored and supported the game of Polo in Nigeria.”

The sponsorship investments in 2018 have spanned direct deployment of resources to the tournament efforts made up of trophies, rehabilitation and branding of pavilion, renovation of horses’ stables among others.