400 coys, 150 traders to participate in Nsukka trade fair

By Chinenyeh Ozor

NSUKKA—THE Director General, Nsukka Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NCCIMA, Mr Dan Ochi has said over 400 organisations and 150 traders would participate in Nsukka 2018 trade fair.

Ochi disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Nsukka, adding that manufactured goods and food items would be sold at cheaper prices as many manufacturing companies and farmers would be at the trade fair scheduled for December 6th to 17th.

“This year’s trade fair will be special as over 400 organisations comprising manufacturers and other companies as well as 150 traders have indicated interest to participate in the trade fair,” he said.