4 winning teams unveiled at EmergeOndo Innovation in Governance

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—The EmergeOndo “Innovation in Governance Hackathon” has announced Team Gadges, Team Psyche, Team FarmCred and Team Dunalinks as winners in its four thematic areas, of agricultural accessibility, business linkages, education and renewable-clean energy.

Hackathon which hosted an array of over 220 Nigerian software developers, programmers, data specialists, designers, policy experts, as well as business and sales professionals sought to explore creative solutions and policy educationists recommendations that the state government could adopt and implement.

Speaking during the prize presentation, West Africa Regional Coordinator for Make-IT in Africa, Chiemelie Umenyiora said that “Innovation in Governance Hackathon” was born out of a unique partnership between the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ, GmbH, Make-IT in Africa program and the Ondo State Government. She explained that Serve Consulting supported the event by giving each winning team USD 1,000 in prize money.

According to the Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, “The Ondo State Government is committed to supporting activities that drive growth, promote efficiency and target our people and most importantly foster job creation.

“We have made it a priority in the second half of our administration to bring into focus our SMEs especially those doing innovative projects that will help move the State to one of self sustainability and facilitate our moving away from the status quo.

Managing Director of Serve Consulting, Mr. Deola Adejuyigbe, “Serve Consulting will continue to support the development of innovative ideas and solutions that solve real problems in our society,” he stated.