4 policemen nab for dispossessing Togo-based Nigerian of 350,000 CFA

By Evelyn Usman

Four policemen attached to Ijaniki division of the Lagos State Police Command have been arrested for allegedly dispossessing a Togo- based Nigerian, who was returning home for the Christmas celebration , of 350,000 CFA .

The vehicle in which the victim, Mr. Theodore Ifunnaya, drove in, was accosted by a team of policemen at Iyana- Era, along Mile/ Badagry expressway, on December 17, 2018.

The victim, alleged that the policemen who were later identified as Inspector Victor Amiete, Sergeant Gbemunu Samuel, Sergeant Afolabi Oluwaseun and Corporal Adigun Omotayo, subjected him to interrogation on where he got the money from.

Not done, Ifunaya said that the cops bundled him into their van to Ijaniki division where they allegedly beat and stripped him naked.

According to him, “ They seized the money from me, took shot of me in my nude and threatened to post the picture on social media, that I am a cultist and a robber. “Thereafter, they called a Bureau-De-change operator, who gave them the naira equivalent of the amount. They gave me N2000 out of the money and told me to leave”.

Vanguard gathered that the incident was reported at the Area ‘K’ command by the victim’s relatives whom he narrated his ordeal to. Consequently, the Area Commander, ACP Hope Okafor, ordered for the team that was on duty that day. The victim was said to have identified those who collected the money from him when the policemen were paraded before him.

The money was recovered and handed over to Ifunaya, who immediately left Lagos for Imo state.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, ordered for the immediate transfer of the policemen to the Provost section at the Command’s headquarters Ikeja, last Friday, for Orderly Room trail.

The command’s image maker, CSP Chike Oti , who confirmed the arrest, said “ The officers had arrested one Theodore Ifunanya on the suspicion of armed robbery and in the course of investigation, recovered the sum of three hundred and fifty thousand Cefas (350,000.00) from him.

“After the investigation, the said Ifunanya Theodore was exonerated from the allegation. However, when his request for the release of his money was not attended to, he called the Area Commander in charge of Area K Morogbo, ACP Hope Okafor, who directed that his money be released to him without delay.

“Meanwhile, the CP was briefed that the aforementioned police operatives were not at their professional best while handling the case.

“Consequently, he directed the head of the Command’s Provost Section to arrest, investigate and try the officers involved in orderly room and if found guilty, appropriate punishment will be meted to them.

“In the same token, the CP has directed that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ijanikin division be issued with a query and if his response is not acceptable, his conduct will be sent to the Inspector General of Police for necessary action”.