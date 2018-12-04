4 policemen dismissed over corruption in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

Four policemen arrested last week for dispossessing a Togo-based Nigerian, who was returning home for the Christmas celebration, of 350,000CFA, have been dismissed from the Force.

Security guard beats colleague to death in Lagos

The policemen, Inspector Victor Amiete, Sergeant Gbemunu Samuel, Sergeant Afolabi Oluwaseun and Corporal Adigun Omotayo, attached to Ijaniki Division, accosted the vehicle in which the victim, Mr. Theodore Ifunnaya, drove in, at Iyana-Era, along Mile/ Badagry expressway, on December 17.

The cops according to the victim, accused him of being a robber and bundled him into their van to Ijaniki division, where he alleged that they beat and stripped him naked, threatening to post video of his nude on social media.

Thereafter, he alleged that the cops called a Bureau-de-change operator who gave them the naira equivalent of the foreign currency, out of which they gave him N2000, instructing him to leave the station.

When information reached the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, he ordered for the immediate arrest of the policemen and subjected them to Orderly room trial which ended last Friday.

At the end of the investigation, the policemen were found culpable by the panel set up by CP Edgal. While the dismissal of the trio of Sergeant Gbemunu Afolabi, Sergeant Afolabi Oluwaseun and Corporal Adigun Omotayo, was approved by the command boss, his recommendation for the dismissal of Inspector Amiete was forwarded to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, for approval.

Spokesman for the command, Chike Oti who confirmed their dismissal in a statement, said: “Authorities of Lagos State Police Command wish to inform members of the public that the Command’s Provost Section, trying four policemen attached to Ijanikin Division for discreditable conduct and corrupt practice, has found them guilty on all counts and accordingly recommended them for dismissal from the Force.

“It is the conclusion of the panel set up by the CP to investigate the policemen, that they shoddily handled the allegation against Theodore Ifunanya and had conducted themselves in a manner unbecoming of their status in the Force.

“Similarly, the CP has redeployed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ijanikin Division, CSP Eugene Ubine, for lacking supervision of his men. He therefore warns Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of departments to strictly monitor activities of their men for better service delivery.

“He added that the punishment meted out to the erring policemen is intended to serve as a deterrent to others.”