39-yr-old father of 4 commits suicide in Bayelsa

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—A 39-year old- truck driver and father of four children reportedly drank a poisonous substance and died in Edepie suburb of Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital Tuesday.

The deceased, Mr Femi David Otura, whose widow is nursing their two day-old child, hails from Kogi State and is married to an indigene of Bayelsa State.

His wife, Mrs Ovieizibe Femi, who is nursing their fourth child was away at her parents’ house with the other children when the husband took his own life.

According to the neighbours, the deceased who is a habitual drunk, came back midnight that fateful night had drank himself to stupor.

It was gathered that shortly after he went inside his apartment, he began shouting and screaming but when the apartment was forcefully opened, he was already dead and an empty bottle of liquid suspected to be poison was found beside his lifeless body.

The landlord of the apartment, Mr Philips Akpuzere, who also resides in the same compound, confirmed that he was the one who led other tenants to forcefully open the door to the deceased apartment only to find him dead.

He said: “The deceased is a truck driver but recently lost his job and on this fateful day, according to the other tenants he looked very unusual and was wearing a moody countenance all day.

“He came back around 1 am on Tuesday and immediately he entered his apartment we heard him screaming. We were surprised because he was the only one at home as his wife, who just put to bed had gone to her mother’s place with the other children.

“When the screaming persisted I raised the alarm and other tenants came out to join me to forcefully open the door to the apartment where we met him already dead. We saw an empty bottle with some liquid beside him.

“We immediately called a doctor, who lives in the neighbourhood that confirmed him dead. We contacted the police who took the corpse to the morgue.”