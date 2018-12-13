36 ships conveying petrol, others expected at Lagos Ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Thursday said it was expecting 36 ships to bring in petroleum products at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports, from Dec. 13 to Dec. 29.

According to the NPA, four of the 36 ships will bring in petrol, while the other 32 ships are conveying buckwheat, general cargo, ethanol, aviation fuel, steel, diesel, bulk gypsum, sugar, among other containers carrying different goods.

It said 17 ships had arrived the ports and were waiting to berth with general cargo, frozen fish, container and petrol. (NAN)