350 teenage girls trained on self defense against rape attempts, FGM

OSOGBO—An Osun-based Non-Governmental Organisation, Value Female Network, VFN, has held the second edition of its annual Adolescent Boot Camp where it trained and empowered over 350 girls across the state for three days.

The three-day boot camp programme, designed for the teenage girls included in-and-out-of- school girls, hard-to-reach areas in the state and communities with high prevalence of Female Genital Mutilation, FGM.

The boot camp exercise, tagged Her Roles In Sustainability, HEROES, was held at the premises of Baptist High School, Gbodofon, Osogbo.

The girls were trained on how to defend themselves when faced with rape attempts.

Training the girls on self defence after addressing them on Sexual Abuse and Rape, the executive director of Stand To End Rape, Osowobi Ayodeji Oluwaseun urged the participants to always avoid occasions that could make them more vulnerable to sexual assault.

Speaking at the grand finale of the camp, the Executive Director of VFN, Costly Aderibigbe said out of the 350 adolescent girls that participated in the programme, about 200 of them were camped while others joined activities from their respective homes.

She said the programme was birthed to empower and train the girls, free of charge, on how to be useful in the society, know their rights, get empowered with life and vocational skills and be exposed to Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights information including Sustainable Development Goals.

Aderibigbe said: “When the participants arrived the camp on Friday, November 23, they moved to the registration stand where volunteers attended to them before they occupied the halls for events of the day. The participants were fed free of charge throughout the three- day boot camp.

“After the participants introduced themselves, they were engaged on career talks where a team of professionals including a medical doctor, lawyer, engineer and community development worker addressed them and gave them insights on how they can advance their career and dream courses at the tertiary institutions of learning.”

Also speaking on Ending FGM in Nigeria, Osun State as a Case Study, founder of VARCE NGO, Mr. Ademola Adex, bemoaned the high prevalence of female genital mutilation in the state and exposed the dangers of the practice to the participants.

The Osun State Commissioner for Youths, Mofoluke Adegboyega charged the girls to ensure that they shun waywardness and immoral behaviours that are capable of truncating their future.

A participant from Laro Middle School, Osogbo, Precious Beauty, said the camp impacted greatly on her and that it was highly interesting and gainful.

She said: “I feel so delighted to be one of the girls privileged to attend this year’s Adolescent Boot Camp. It has really been a great opportunity to be here. Out of the thousands of girls out there, I am privileged to benefit from this free life-transforming exercise. I want to thank VFN for impacting me and other participants. I have learned that the brain has no gender and that I can become what I want to be.”

For another participant, Bakare Ganiyat, she would have had teenage pregnancy if not for VFN’s Heroes Club that always bring into my consciousness the dangers of premarital sex and other issues surrounding the girl child.

Ganiyat said: “This adolescent boot camp is a blessing to me because the experiences, interactions and trainings were helpful. I attended the first edition of the boot camp and that was why I told myself that I would jot miss the second edition. I have networked among other participants and have known the dangers of FGM.”