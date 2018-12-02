2face, Tiwa Savage, AY, others bond with neighbours at Haven Homes Xmas party

Residents of Richmond Gate Estate, in highbrow Lekki area of Lagos, built by leading lifestyle connoisseur, Haven Homes held their Estate Christmas party recently and it was a moment of bonding for the people.

The annual event was organized by the estate’s residents to promote friendship among residents. The chairman of the Residents Association, MrAfolabiOke explained that in an estate where many residents are top celebrities and VIPs who have excelled in renowned industries, it was important to create a night of music, jokes and entertainment to crown the year. The grand event was anchored by MC Pencil and performances were led by celebrity co residents like 2face, comedian cum film maker, AY, Dr Sid, Tiwa Savage, Banky W among others.

Tiwa Savage had thrilled her neighbours’ kids at the children’s party held earlier in the day.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director Haven Homes, Tayo Sonuga, disclosed that the company’ goal is to create a luxurious, peaceful and safe environment where celebs, VIPs, expatriates and other influential members of the society can live peacefully and cohabit peaceably with their neighbors.

That’s what we have currently at Richmond Gate Estate. He also added that, ‘our estates are designed to give comfort that is devoid of status but is also very affordable by all who desire the serene atmosphere all round’. Sonuga further revealed that Haven Homes was the developer that pioneered the spectacular contemporary designs that have now dotted the capital’s landscape. AY, who recently moved into his second home he bought within Richmond Gate Estate noted that his heart knows no bounds seating and chatting with his neighbours in an environment that is homely without rattling and bustling after working hard all day.

He enjoined more Nigerians to come join the train as they are building an inclusive environment that will impact individual and contribute to economic and social development. 2Face, aka 2Baba was also present with his lovely wife, Annie. 2Face couldn’t find words to describe his peace and joy for having found such a tranquil and friendly estate to live with his family. Banky W confirmed he has joined the growing list of celebrities finding haven at Richmond Gate Estate and he also used the occasion to enjoin the residents of the need to come out and vote with their consciences at the forthcoming general elections in 2019.