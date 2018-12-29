29 gov candidates sign peace accord in Adamawa

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—TWENTY-NINE governorship candidates of various political parties have signed an accord to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the 2019 general elections in Adamawa State.

Of the 29 candidates, 13 were present, 10, including Governor Mohammed Jibrilla of All Progressive Congress, APC, were represented.

Umaru Fintiri of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Emmanuel Bello of Social Democratic Party, SDP, were among the candidates that signed the accord.

The terms of the accord disqualified a representative from appending signature for his principal, but provided room for the candidate to sign the agreement at a later date.

The ceremony, conducted under the Interagency Consultative Committee on Electoral Security, ICCES, was coordinated jointly by Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Kassim Gaidam, and state Police Commissioner, Abdullahi Yerima.

Gaidam had in his introductory remarks explained that the peace accord was intended to assure a violence-free electoral process.